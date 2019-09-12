Nigerian leaving SA: 'It will continue like this, it’s not going to stop'
Dozens of Nigerian nationals queued outside the country’s consulate in Illovo this week hoping to get on the next plane out of South Africa after taking up an offer to be returned because of xenophobic tensions.
JOHANNESBURG - Another group of Nigerians is expected to make its way home on Thursday morning after taking up an offer to be returned because of xenophobic tensions.
Dozens of citizens queued outside the country’s consulate in Illovo this week hoping to get on the next plane out of South Africa.
They were going back after the recent renewed violence between locals and foreigners, which had since simmered.
Twelve people were killed in the latest clashes and hundreds were arrested.
Some Nigerians who were living in South Africa for many years said the time had come to leave SA before it was too late.
A man said that as a foreigner, he had been threatened for over a decade.
“It will continue like this; it’s not going to stop. We should not lie to each other,” he said.
Another Nigerian national – who also set up home in South Africa 13 years ago - said this time there was no hope for him to rebuild.
“People are crying everywhere [and] there’s nothing we can do,” he said.
Many were holding on to their passports and other documents while guarding their luggage and hoped to start afresh in their home country.
WATCH: 'I'm tired, I want to go home' - Displaced foreign nationals
