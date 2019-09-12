Nigerian leaving SA: 'It will continue like this, it’s not going to stop'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Nigerian leaving SA: 'It will continue like this, it’s not going to stop'

Dozens of Nigerian nationals queued outside the country’s consulate in Illovo this week hoping to get on the next plane out of South Africa after taking up an offer to be returned because of xenophobic tensions.

Several shops were looted and set alight in Malvern and Denver on 1 September 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Several shops were looted and set alight in Malvern and Denver on 1 September 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Another group of Nigerians is expected to make its way home on Thursday morning after taking up an offer to be returned because of xenophobic tensions.

Dozens of citizens queued outside the country’s consulate in Illovo this week hoping to get on the next plane out of South Africa.

They were going back after the recent renewed violence between locals and foreigners, which had since simmered.

Twelve people were killed in the latest clashes and hundreds were arrested.

Some Nigerians who were living in South Africa for many years said the time had come to leave SA before it was too late.

A man said that as a foreigner, he had been threatened for over a decade.

“It will continue like this; it’s not going to stop. We should not lie to each other,” he said.

Another Nigerian national – who also set up home in South Africa 13 years ago - said this time there was no hope for him to rebuild.

“People are crying everywhere [and] there’s nothing we can do,” he said.

Many were holding on to their passports and other documents while guarding their luggage and hoped to start afresh in their home country.

WATCH: 'I'm tired, I want to go home' - Displaced foreign nationals

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA