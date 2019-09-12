60% of murders committed over weekends, crime stats show

This is according to the latest crime statistics recorded for the 2018/2019 financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Most murders of the more than 21,000 killings were committed over weekends.

“Most of these murders, that is 12,390 of the 21,022 murders happened from Friday up to Sunday. That is the weekends contributed 60% of the murders,” according to the police’s Norman Sekhukhune.

This included 47 farm murders.

Other categories of crime are also up.

“[Of] The attempted murder in the current financial year, we had recorded 18,980 and a percentage increase of 4.1%. The assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm we had reported 178,979 and a percentage change of 2.2%,” Sekhukhune said.

It's not all bad news though.

Cash-in-transit heists were down by just over 23%.

The number of drug crimes had also dropped.

“We had recorded a decrease of 90,890 from 2017/18. We currently have 232,657,” Sekhukhune said.

Sekhukhune explained why this figure has decreased: “The margin of decrease there might have been as a result of the change in legislation which normalised the possession of dagga for personal use,” Sekhukhune added.