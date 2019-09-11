Zukisa Tshiqi and Stevan Majiedt appointed ConCourt judges

These appointments come after the retirement of Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and Justice Bess Nkabinde.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed two judges to the bench of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

Judge Zukisa Tshiqi and Judge Stevan Majiedt will start their duties on the first of next month.

These appointments come after the retirement of Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and Justice Bess Nkabinde.

Tshiqi and Majiedt sat on the bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal and have had brief appearances in acting roles at the apex court.