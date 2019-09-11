Zim offers transportation for citizens wishing to return home from SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Zim offers transportation for citizens wishing to return home from SA

According to 'The Herald' newspaper, about 171 Zimbabweans have taken up the offer and would be going back home.

Zimbabwean nationals at the DK Williams Community Centre in Katlehong. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Zimbabwean nationals at the DK Williams Community Centre in Katlehong. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
15 minutes ago

KATLEHONG - Zimbabwe has followed suit in offering its citizens free transportation home if they wish to return from South Africa.

According to The Herald newspaper, about 171 Zimbabweans have taken up the offer and would be going back home.

This comes as more foreign nationals are waiting to be returned to their respective countries.

In the meantime, some of them are being housed at different shelters in Katlehong.

The large group includes Mozambicans, Zimbabweans and Malawians who were displaced by the recent wave of clashes between locals and foreign nationals.

Dozens of men, women, and children have been calling the DK Williams Community Centre for the past two weeks. But they can’t wait to return to their places of birth.

Some stood in queues while others rested on makeshift beds waiting for officials to register them.

They were surrounded by very little of the belongings they could salvage when they recently fled their homes.

One of them said: “The things I’ve got here, are the only things I have.”

Another said: “We need government to assist us because our things are burnt.”

Home affairs officials and relief teams are also there to help those displaced.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA