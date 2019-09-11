WC officials deploy law enforcement to N7 highway after truck attacks

The road freight industry has seen a number of attacks across the country in recent months, in which foreign truck drivers appear to be the targets.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists can expect to see increased law enforcement visibility on the N7 highway and other spots where trucks had been attacked.

Four trucks were hit in separate incidents on Monday night.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the ongoing spate of attacks on trucks across the province was a blatant act of criminality.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a cement truck was petrol-bombed near Moorreesburg.

Moments later near Porterville, the driver of a truck pulled over to take a nap. The man sustained serious injuries when his vehicle was also petrol-bombed.

A truck was also stoned and set alight on the N2 highway near Somerset West.

In another incident, a driver was doused with petrol after his truck was set alight near Piekenierskloof.