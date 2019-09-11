Tyres set alight, vehicles stoned amid N2 protest in Somerset West

It’s unclear what the protest is about at this stage. Traffic services' Richard Coleman said a section of the N2 was closed.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a protest in Somerset West.

“We’ve got tyres being set alight and vehicles are being stoned on both sides of the road. We ask motorists to please avoid that area.”