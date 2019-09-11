Third accused in Meghan Cremer murder case abandons bail bid
Shiraaz Jaftha on Wednesday informed the Athlone Magistrates Court he will no longer be applying for bail.
CAPE TOWN - A third accused in the murder of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer from Philippi has abandoned his bid for bail.
On Wednesday, Shiraaz Jaftha informed the Athlone Magistrates Court he would no longer be applying for bail.
His co-accused Jeremy Sias and Charles Daniels abandoned their bail bids during a court appearance in August.
The case against Sias, Daniels and Jaftha has been postponed to October for further investigation.
Police arrested them shortly after Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi in August.
Sias faces charges of murder, armed robbery, defeating the ends of justice and theft of a motor vehicle.
Daniels and Japftha face charges of vehicle theft and defeating the ends of justice.
The court previously heard that all three men have pending cases against them and have been convicted of crimes in the past.
More in Local
-
Numsa, Saftu to challenge labour law compelling them to ballot before striking
-
Mother of Dros rape victim recalls seeing Nicholas Ninow ‘fully naked’
-
Mabuza: All govt departments must honour Eskom debt
-
SA Express handed R300m lifeline
-
Zim offers transportation for citizens wishing to return home from SA
-
Chester Williams' wife recalls his passion towards young people in sports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.