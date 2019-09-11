Third accused in Meghan Cremer murder case abandons bail bid

Shiraaz Jaftha on Wednesday informed the Athlone Magistrates Court he will no longer be applying for bail.

CAPE TOWN - A third accused in the murder of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer from Philippi has abandoned his bid for bail.

On Wednesday, Shiraaz Jaftha informed the Athlone Magistrates Court he would no longer be applying for bail.

His co-accused Jeremy Sias and Charles Daniels abandoned their bail bids during a court appearance in August.

The case against Sias, Daniels and Jaftha has been postponed to October for further investigation.

Police arrested them shortly after Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi in August.

Sias faces charges of murder, armed robbery, defeating the ends of justice and theft of a motor vehicle.

Daniels and Japftha face charges of vehicle theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The court previously heard that all three men have pending cases against them and have been convicted of crimes in the past.