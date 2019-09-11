South Sudan parties agree to form interim govt by 12 November

South Sudan descended into war in 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy and fellow former rebel leader Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

JUBA - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed to form a transitional government by the middle of November, the country’s information minister said on Wednesday.

“The parties discussed minor issues and the principals agreed to establish a transitional government by 12th November,” Michael Makuei Lueth, the information minister, told reporters.