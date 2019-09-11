Some MPs left frustrated by Eskom's bailout requests

A select committee was considering a bill that would see the power company being allocated an addition R59 billion over the next three years.

CAPE TOWN - Some Members of Parliament are frustrated by Eskom’s requests for more money from government.

This was on top of the R23 billion over 10 years that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in February.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Natasha Mazzone told Eskom officials that the money allocated to the utility would go to waste.

“It gets to the point when there’s no more money left to give. We are fast approaching the situation where there will be no money for us to give.”

ANC MP Oscar Mathafa raised a concern about the ballooning costs of the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

Acting CEO and board chairperson Jabu Mabuza said consumers, Eskom employees and its suppliers would feel the financial pinch as they implemented a turnaround strategy.