SIU must still recover millions from companies, former SABC execs, MPS told

SIU officials briefed Members of Parliament on progress made in several probes involving the struggling broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit is still trying to recover hundreds of millions of rand from various companies and former SABC executives.

SIU head Andy Mothibi said investigators found evidence of irregularities regarding a so-called success fee and appointments made by former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

“The investigation produced evidence to intimate or join civil litigation instituted by the SIU and SABC in High Court matters. The value of the matters is estimated at just over R560 million.”