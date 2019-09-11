Sadag receiving more calls to do talks on suicide at primary schools

The group's operations director Cathy Chambers said that depression was still the leading cause of suicide in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said that its received growing calls to do talks on suicide at primary schools.

Tuesday was World Suicide Prevention Day and Sadag revealed it received almost 42,000 calls on its suicide helpline this year.

"The youngest suicide in South Africa has been 6-years-old, so definitely we need to create more awareness and to talk about it. Sadag runs the only suicide crisis helpline and we're receiving hundreds of calls every single day and we don't get any funding from the Department of Health. Mental health in general needs to be a priority."

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.