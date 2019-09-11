SABC warns employees over sabotaging its work to restore credibility

The SABC said that any employee found to be involved in clandestine activities aimed at undoing the ongoing work to restore the corporation’s credibility would be dealt with accordingly.

The SABC has suspended three of its employees for airing an incorrect video of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on gender-based violence.

The video showed Ramaphosa making mistakes and asking to start over in what was thought to be a live broadcast.

One freelancer has also been unscheduled in relation to the incident.

The SABC said it had strong prima facie evidence indicating that the broadcast of the incorrect clip was a well-considered and coordinated act of sabotage to bring the public broadcaster, and consequently the president, into disrepute.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu: "The material for the 6pm broadcast of the president's pre-recorded address was prepared in good time to ensure clean transmission. However, unauthorised changes were effected without any communication to the desk."

CEO Madoda Mxakwe said that the SABC would not tolerate any acts that brought the public broadcaster into disrepute and undermine efforts to eradicate systemic problems of malfeasance and maladministration plaguing the institution.

The SABC has promised to improve the quality of its work and elevate the standard of its performance.

It said that the second phase of its investigation into this incident was still under way.