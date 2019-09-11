SABC warns employees over sabotaging its work to restore credibility
The SABC said that any employee found to be involved in clandestine activities aimed at undoing the ongoing work to restore the corporation’s credibility would be dealt with accordingly.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC said that any employee found to be involved in clandestine activities aimed at undoing the ongoing work to restore the corporation’s credibility would be dealt with accordingly.
The SABC has suspended three of its employees for airing an incorrect video of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on gender-based violence.
The video showed Ramaphosa making mistakes and asking to start over in what was thought to be a live broadcast.
One freelancer has also been unscheduled in relation to the incident.
The SABC said it had strong prima facie evidence indicating that the broadcast of the incorrect clip was a well-considered and coordinated act of sabotage to bring the public broadcaster, and consequently the president, into disrepute.
Spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu: "The material for the 6pm broadcast of the president's pre-recorded address was prepared in good time to ensure clean transmission. However, unauthorised changes were effected without any communication to the desk."
CEO Madoda Mxakwe said that the SABC would not tolerate any acts that brought the public broadcaster into disrepute and undermine efforts to eradicate systemic problems of malfeasance and maladministration plaguing the institution.
The SABC has promised to improve the quality of its work and elevate the standard of its performance.
It said that the second phase of its investigation into this incident was still under way.
Popular in Local
-
EFF rejects EWN apology over Malema incident
-
EWN apologises to Julius Malema
-
Wits Business School says Motsoeneng was never a lecturer at the institution
-
ANC urges communities to help state gather intelligence on criminal activities
-
Joburg authorities on alert to deal with xenophobic attacks
-
Drop rape trial: Ex-childminder explains reasons for resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.