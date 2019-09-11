SA Express handed R300m lifeline

Last year, the state-owned entity was granted a R1.2 billion guarantee that it said was swallowed by historic debt.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express has been thrown a lifeline and will be receiving a R300 million guarantee from Treasury's contingency reserve.

The struggling airline was grounded twice in as many months after it failed to pay the Airports Company South Africa.

Last year, the state-owned entity was granted a R1.2 billion guarantee that it said was swallowed by historic debt.