Rouhani says US 'warmongering' against Iran will fail
Arch-foes Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing crippling sanctions.
TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the United States would fail with its "warmongering" and warned that Iran was ready to further reduce its nuclear commitments in response.
"The Americans must understand that bellicosity and warmongering don't work in their favour. Both... must be abandoned," Rouhani told a meeting of his cabinet in remarks aired on state television.
"The enemy imposed 'maximum pressure' on us. Our response is to resist and confront this."
Arch-foes Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing crippling sanctions.
Iran has riposted by scaling back its nuclear commitments in response to the US withdrawal from the deal, which gave it the promise of relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its atomic programme.
In his remarks on Wednesday, Rouhani said Iran was ready to comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action only if the Americans did so too.
"We have said many times that our policy... is one of peaceful (nuclear) technology, and that our approach in the JCPOA is commitment for commitment," he said.
"We have taken the third step... If it is essential and necessary in the future, we will take other steps," he added.
Iran said on Saturday it was firing up advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium at a faster rate - its third step in reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.
It had already hit back twice before with countermeasures in retaliation for the US withdrawal from the accord.
On 1 July, it said it had increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to beyond the 300-kilogram maximum set by the deal.
A week later, it announced it had exceeded a 3.67% cap on the purity of its uranium stocks.
Popular in World
-
Sex assault claims rock Ardern's New Zealand government
-
Trump fires hawkish national security chief Bolton
-
Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank's Jordan Valley if re-elected
-
Fourth death after Dutch policeman shoots family
-
Grace Mugabe: Gabriella Engels attacked me with knife
-
Apology over New Zealand mosque accused's 'hateful' letter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.