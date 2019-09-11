Rhulani Mokwena looking to ‘serve’ Pirates while searching for first win

Orlando Pirates interim coach Rhulani Mokwena will be looking to get his first win as interim coach when the Buccaneers face Chippa United in the Absa Premiership this Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Rhulani Mokwena said did not want to be dragged into discussions about him being named permanent Orlando Pirates.

Mokwena will be looking to get his first win as interim coach when the Buccaneers face Chippa United in the Absa Premiership this Saturday.

Pirates have not won in six games.

Ahead of the clash, Mokwena has spoken out on whether chairman Irvin Khoza spoke to him about being named as coach on a fulltime basis.

“I think Orlando Pirates is a club that values certain principles and I try not to speak a lot about myself when you are in a position of leadership at Orlando Pirates,” he said.

“The position of leadership at Orlando Pirates is like being in the army. Yours is to serve and the path to serving is to think less about yourself and put the team, supporters and institution first. You ask questions and complain after.

Yours is to focus on the responsibilities that are at hand and try to make sure that we win and satisfy the supporters”.

Mokwena added that with the club looking to win trophies, it was the current team’s responsibility to “recreate the environment that we used to have”.

And with the pressure that comes with the coaching position, Mokwena has decided to delete his Twitter account as he focuses on the task at hand.

On Wednesday afternoon, he explained that deleting the account was for ‘religious reasons’.

“It was not about trying to evade the criticism or the noise,” he explained. “One thing I have always believed in, and what I told the players is ‘what would Jesus do?’ One of the biggest things he did was that he would find silence. For me, I try to block out the noise and focus on the task at hand and not necessarily avoid the criticism, because it will always be there. It’s for my own sanity and my own peace”.