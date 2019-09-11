R7bn set aside to refurbish Cape Town International Airport

It will see the addition of a new runway and international and domestic departure lounges.

CAPE TOWN - A R7 billion makeover of Cape Town International Airport will start next year.

The Airports Company South Africa has on Wednesday told the Western Cape Legislature's Standing Committee on Economic Affairs the expansion was necessary to meet growing demand.

The realigned 3,500-metre runway will allow larger planes like the Airbus A380 to land in Cape Town. The passenger airliner is the largest in the world.

Cape Town airport has seen 15 new routes, 20 route expansions and passenger growth of 10% in 2018.

The upgrade project could create close 300,000 jobs and invest billions in the local economy.