R7bn set aside to refurbish Cape Town International Airport
It will see the addition of a new runway and international and domestic departure lounges.
CAPE TOWN - A R7 billion makeover of Cape Town International Airport will start next year.
It will see the addition of a new runway and international and domestic departure lounges.
The Airports Company South Africa has on Wednesday told the Western Cape Legislature's Standing Committee on Economic Affairs the expansion was necessary to meet growing demand.
The realigned 3,500-metre runway will allow larger planes like the Airbus A380 to land in Cape Town. The passenger airliner is the largest in the world.
Cape Town airport has seen 15 new routes, 20 route expansions and passenger growth of 10% in 2018.
The upgrade project could create close 300,000 jobs and invest billions in the local economy.
Popular in Business
-
Maroleng wants to be reinstated at SABC
-
Plan to force pension funds to invest in SOEs is theft, says DA
-
Some MPs left frustrated by Eskom's bailout requests
-
SA's business confidence slumps to 2-decade low in third quarter
-
Plans to merge SAA, SA Express & Mango to come before Cabinet soon
-
Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.