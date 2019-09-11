Premier Winde requests SANDF deployment be extended in WC
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he made a request for the army to be deployed for an additional six months in order to reach a point of stabilisation.
CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment in the Western Cape be extended.
In July, the army was deployed in 10 gang-ridden areas as part of Operation Lockdown.
The Department of Defence said a decision to extend the deployment was not yet been made and that various security agencies had to sit down to assess the situation on the ground.
He said the SANDF played a key role in Operation Lockdown, even though there had not been a significant decrease in violent crime.
Winde's letter to the president provided feedback on the deployment of soldiers to assist urban policing.
“It doesn’t seem to be run in a strategic and coordinated manner and too predictable. There needs to be unpredictability and we need to set ourselves goals and measurements in that system.”
He also asked for information on the number of operations conducted, the nature of targeted arrests and how many firearms and ammunition were confiscated.
