Pre-school panic in Sweden: child brings grenade to class
The child arrived with the grenade in his hand at the school in the southern town of Kristianstad on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM - A young child sparked panic at his Swedish pre-school when he brought in a grenade he found on a military firing range to show his friends, local officials said Wednesday.
The child arrived with the grenade in his hand at the school in the southern town of Kristianstad on Tuesday.
A teacher who saw the grenade contacted police.
Police officers were able to determine it was a "dangerous" grenade the boy had picked up this summer at the Rinkaby firing range, located outside Kristianstad.
They blocked off the area and the national bomb squad neutralised the ammunition at the scene several hours later.
"We don't know how bad the damages would have been" if it had exploded, a police spokesman told AFP.
Popular in World
-
Fourth death after Dutch policeman shoots family
-
Trump fires hawkish national security chief Bolton
-
Sex assault claims rock Ardern's New Zealand government
-
Rouhani says US 'warmongering' against Iran will fail
-
Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank's Jordan Valley if re-elected
-
Grace Mugabe: Gabriella Engels attacked me with knife
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.