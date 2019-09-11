Police foil Kuruman ATM bombing, 5 suspects nabbed
The police’s tactical response team and the Hawks received a tip-off about armed suspects driving in a taxi who were believed to have been planning to bomb an ATM.
CAPE TOWN - Suspected would-be ATM bombers on Wednesday morning were stopped in their tracks in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape.
The police’s tactical response team and the Hawks received a tip-off about armed suspects driving in a taxi who were believed to have been planning to bomb an ATM.
Officers tracked down the vehicle and it was pulled over.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said when officers approached the van, the driver ran away while five others were nabbed.
“Police confiscated explosive devices, three pistols of which one was a toy and gloves which were found in the suspects’ possession. The five suspects, aged between 19 and 31-years-old, were immediately arrested for unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms and explosives and are expected to appear before Kuruman Magistrate's Court soon,” she said.
Popular in Local
-
Not in My Name ‘angered’ as child victim testifies in Dros rape trial
-
Hundreds of Nigerian nationals leaving SA after xenophobic attacks
-
Dros rape trial: Ex-childminder explains reasons for resignation
-
EFF rejects EWN apology over Malema incident
-
60 taxis impounded, cellphones seized in CT traffic blitz
-
Ipid probing 'elements of corruption' in Pretoria CBD taxi driver's murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.