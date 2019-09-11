Police foil Kuruman ATM bombing, 5 suspects nabbed

The police’s tactical response team and the Hawks received a tip-off about armed suspects driving in a taxi who were believed to have been planning to bomb an ATM.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected would-be ATM bombers on Wednesday morning were stopped in their tracks in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape.

Officers tracked down the vehicle and it was pulled over.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said when officers approached the van, the driver ran away while five others were nabbed.

“Police confiscated explosive devices, three pistols of which one was a toy and gloves which were found in the suspects’ possession. The five suspects, aged between 19 and 31-years-old, were immediately arrested for unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms and explosives and are expected to appear before Kuruman Magistrate's Court soon,” she said.