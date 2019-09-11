Plans to merge SAA, SA Express & Mango to come before Cabinet soon
Merging the carriers has been on government’s agenda for years, as it would allow for routes to be rationalised and greater cost savings.
CAPE TOWN - Plans to merge the country’s three state-owned airlines, South African Airways (SAA), Mango and SA Express are at an advanced stage and could come before Cabinet for approval as early as next week, Parliament has been told.
Merging the carriers has been on government’s agenda for years, as it would allow for routes to be rationalised and greater cost savings.
In May, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed the merger was firmly on the table, but that the broader strategy still had to be worked out.
Now, lawmakers have been told the proposal is set to go before Cabinet for approval.
That was the message from senior Department of Public Enterprises official Edwin Besa to Parliament’s select committee on public enterprises.
“At the moment, as we speak, the consolidation [plan] is being presented at the economic cluster and next week it will be submitted to Cabinet for a decision. Thereafter, we will be able to decide on how much additional funding the airline will need, based on how the consolidation will be carried out.”
Besa later told Eyewitness News that much would depend on whether the economic cluster of ministries agreed with the merger plan or decides to send it back for further refinement or changes.
Popular in Business
-
Maroleng wants to be reinstated at SABC
-
Plan to force pension funds to invest in SOEs is theft, says DA
-
SA's business confidence slumps to 2-decade low in third quarter
-
Some MPs left frustrated by Eskom's bailout requests
-
R7bn set aside to refurbish Cape Town International Airport
-
Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.