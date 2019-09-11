Numsa, Saftu to challenge labour law compelling them to ballot before striking
Numsa and Saftu were just some of the country’s over 200 labour organisations which must either change their constitutions in line with the strike balloting rules or face deregistration.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade unions opposed to the recently effected labour relations laws compelling them to ballot workers before embarking on strikes said they would be challenging the provision in court.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) have described the amendments as being anti-workers, saying they were taking away constitutionally enshrined right to strike.
Numsa and Saftu were just some of the country’s over 200 labour organisations which must either change their constitutions in line with the strike balloting rules or face deregistration.
The contentious section in the Labour Relations Act says balloting must be conducted through a system of secret voting by members of a trade union or employer’s organisations before embarking on a strike.
But Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they would be challenging this in court.
“We’ve already been engaging our attorneys. We are going to challenge this matter in court. We believe that our constitutional right to strike, which generations of black South African workers fought and died for, is under threat because of this legislation.”
The laws which were implemented in January but only came into effect now, are meant to prevent violent and prolonged strikes.
Last year, research conducted by the World Economic Forum found that South Africa has the worst labour relations in the world.
More in Local
-
Mother of Dros rape victim recalls seeing Nicholas Ninow ‘fully naked’
-
Mabuza: All govt departments must honour Eskom debt
-
Third accused in Meghan Cremer murder case abandons bail bid
-
SA Express handed R300m lifeline
-
Zim offers transportation for citizens wishing to return home from SA
-
Chester Williams' wife recalls his passion towards young people in sports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.