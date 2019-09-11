View all in Latest
Not in My Name ‘angered’ as child victim testifies in Dros rape trial

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Tuesday night that the girl would testify in-camera at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Nicholas Ninow, the man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a restaurant bathroom in Pretoria, appears in the Magistrates Court in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Nicholas Ninow, the man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a restaurant bathroom in Pretoria, appears in the Magistrates Court in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Not in My Name said it was angry that the seven-year-old Dros rape victim had to testify against Nicholas Ninow.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Tuesday night that the girl would testify in-camera at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Ninow has pleaded guilty to raping the minor in a bathroom at the Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.

Not in My Name has been at the forefront of calls for Ninow to be handed a life sentence. The organisation’s general secretary Themba Masango said: “We’re angered and aggrieved that the child has been called back to testify about the gruesome act that happened to her. He’s already confessed to the crime.”

Members of the ANC Women’s League, led by their president Bathabile Dlamini, attended court proceedings on Wednesday.

