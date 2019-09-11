Not in My Name ‘angered’ as child victim testifies in Dros rape trial
The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Tuesday night that the girl would testify in-camera at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Not in My Name said it was angry that the seven-year-old Dros rape victim had to testify against Nicholas Ninow.
Ninow has pleaded guilty to raping the minor in a bathroom at the Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.
Not in My Name has been at the forefront of calls for Ninow to be handed a life sentence. The organisation’s general secretary Themba Masango said: “We’re angered and aggrieved that the child has been called back to testify about the gruesome act that happened to her. He’s already confessed to the crime.”
Members of the ANC Women’s League, led by their president Bathabile Dlamini, attended court proceedings on Wednesday.
#NicholasNinow Former minister and ANC WOMENS LEAGUE president Bathabile Dlamini outside court room GA in the High Court Pretoria. EN pic.twitter.com/ImhTVEnoyb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019
