Motsoeneng: Media's role is to discredit me

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said that the media was discrediting him by reporting on the Wits Business School tweet that denies that he lectured there.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said that the media was discrediting him by reporting on the Wits Business School tweet that denies that he lectured there.

Motsoeneng is continuing his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

He told the inquiry on Tuesday that he lectured at Wits to show that he was educated but the school quickly responded saying that he was invited only once, as a guest speaker.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng was invited to take part in a breakfast panel discussion at WBS on 6 Dec 2013. A guest speaker does not make an academic. At no stage has Mr Motsoeneng lectured at WBS, nor has any material authored by him formed part of the curriculum of any of our programmes. — Wits Business School (@witsbschool) September 10, 2019

But Motsoeneng said that he had lectured there at least three times and the SABC even reported on this but the media was not telling that story.

"I think their role is to discredit me even now because yesterday, I spoke about lecturing at Wits Business School... it is true chairperson, I have the documents, I will produce them. I was invited... it doesn't mean that when I was lecturing that I was employed but they twisted what I said."

WATCH: Motsoeneng testifies for second day at Zondo Inquiry