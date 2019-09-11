Mother of Dros rape victim recalls seeing Nicholas Ninow ‘fully naked’
Nicholas Ninow has pleaded guilty to charges of rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of illegal substances.
JOHANNESBURG - The last witness has testified in the Dros rape trial in the High Court in Pretoria and the State will present its closing arguments on Friday.
Nicholas Ninow is being tried in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old girl in a toilet in September last year.
Wednesday was another emotional day in court.
The State relied on the testimony of eight witnesses, including the rape victim’s mother, who took the stand for much of the day in camera.
The other witnesses described in detail how they found Ninow in a toilet after he had raped the little girl.
Her mother, who spoke through an interpreter, also spoke about what happened next: “Once the accused person left the toilet, he was naked, fully naked.”
The State and the defence will present their closing arguments on Friday.
