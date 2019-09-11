Momentum gives clients peace of mind with panic button on app

According to the insurer, the safety alert is an innovative emergency panic button linked to armed response, which is available on the Momentum app.

JOHANNESBURG - Momentum short term insurance said it has boosted its safety offerings for customers with the introduction of a safety alert.

Etienne du Toit, Momentum short term insurance’s chief commercial officer, said the alert was yet another safety offering aimed at providing their clients with peace of mind.

“Our safety journey started when we introduced safety score in 2015 and was enhanced with the launch of Safe Dayz in 2017. These offerings, and others such as Home Drive, Momentum Assist and now Safety Alert, encompass personal, road and home safety with the main aim of helping our clients avoid risk(s) or minimise the impact if a risk event occurs,” he adds.

Safety alert is free of charge to all Momentum car and home insurance policyholders for a limited time until August 2020.

Safety alert can be initiated when clients’ feel their personal safety and those around them is being threatened. The app is linked to 1,500 armed responders throughout South Africa.

Du Toit said activating safety alert via the Momentum app on your smartphone would allow for the immediate pinpointing of a location and the dispatch of an armed response unit.

“This cuts out much of the delays that are typically encountered when having to call someone, explain the situation and give address details,” he said.

Users must ensure their location setting is active when initiating safety alert on their smart phones. Once the safety alert button has been activated, the nearest armed response unit will be dispatched to support clients in whatever emergencies they are experiencing.

Du Toit said safety alert would provide access to a security service available to a much wider audience of South Africans.

“Monthly security fees can be prohibitive for many South Africans, who are trying to stay financially afloat in particularly trying economic times. The safety alert is a game-changer, offering peace of mind for Momentum Short-term Insurance clients at no additional cost for this limited period offer.

“We really hope our clients don’t have to use safety alert, but the reality is, things do happen and we want to give our clients peace of mind that if it does, there is someone they can rely on and that Momentum is playing a role in helping keep them safe on their journey to success” he said.