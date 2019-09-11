Meghan Cremer murder accused expected to apply for bail

Shiraaz Jaftha and his co-accused Jeremy Sias and Charles Daniels were arrested shortly after Meghan Cremer’s body was found at a sand mine in Philippi last month.

CAPE TOWN - One of the three men implicated in the murder of a 30-year-old Philippi woman is expected to apply for bail in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

Police officers found the trio in possession of Cremer’s car.

Members of Cape Town lobby group SA Women Fight Back said they would hand over a petition to officials at the court, calling for Jaftha’s bail bid to be denied.

Sias and Daniels last month indicated they would not apply for bail. Their case was postponed to October for further investigation.

At this point, all three men face murder charges.

The court has previously heard that the three men each had pending cases against them and had been convicted of crimes in the past.

Sias has a pending car theft case and had previously been convicted on an assault charge.

Daniels had a drug conviction and a pending theft case, while Jaftha had a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction.