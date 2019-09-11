Meghan Cremer murder accused expected to apply for bail

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Meghan Cremer murder accused expected to apply for bail

Shiraaz Jaftha and his co-accused Jeremy Sias and Charles Daniels were arrested shortly after Meghan Cremer’s body was found at a sand mine in Philippi last month.

Meghan Cremer. Picture: Paul Cremer/Facebook.
Meghan Cremer. Picture: Paul Cremer/Facebook.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - One of the three men implicated in the murder of a 30-year-old Philippi woman is expected to apply for bail in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

Shiraaz Jaftha and his co-accused Jeremy Sias and Charles Daniels were arrested shortly after Meghan Cremer’s body was found at a sand mine in Philippi last month.

Police officers found the trio in possession of Cremer’s car.

Members of Cape Town lobby group SA Women Fight Back said they would hand over a petition to officials at the court, calling for Jaftha’s bail bid to be denied.

Sias and Daniels last month indicated they would not apply for bail. Their case was postponed to October for further investigation.

At this point, all three men face murder charges.

The court has previously heard that the three men each had pending cases against them and had been convicted of crimes in the past.

Sias has a pending car theft case and had previously been convicted on an assault charge.

Daniels had a drug conviction and a pending theft case, while Jaftha had a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA