Meghan Cremer murder accused expected to apply for bail
Shiraaz Jaftha and his co-accused Jeremy Sias and Charles Daniels were arrested shortly after Meghan Cremer’s body was found at a sand mine in Philippi last month.
CAPE TOWN - One of the three men implicated in the murder of a 30-year-old Philippi woman is expected to apply for bail in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.
Shiraaz Jaftha and his co-accused Jeremy Sias and Charles Daniels were arrested shortly after Meghan Cremer’s body was found at a sand mine in Philippi last month.
Police officers found the trio in possession of Cremer’s car.
Members of Cape Town lobby group SA Women Fight Back said they would hand over a petition to officials at the court, calling for Jaftha’s bail bid to be denied.
Sias and Daniels last month indicated they would not apply for bail. Their case was postponed to October for further investigation.
At this point, all three men face murder charges.
The court has previously heard that the three men each had pending cases against them and had been convicted of crimes in the past.
Sias has a pending car theft case and had previously been convicted on an assault charge.
Daniels had a drug conviction and a pending theft case, while Jaftha had a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction.
Popular in Local
-
Dros rape trial: Ex-childminder explains reasons for resignation
-
EFF rejects EWN apology over Malema incident
-
Plan to force pension funds to invest in SOEs is theft, says DA
-
Hundreds of Nigerian nationals leaving SA after xenophobic attacks
-
EWN apologises to Julius Malema
-
Malema: Assault case against me a mockery of justice system
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.