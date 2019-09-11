Maroleng wants to be reinstated at SABC

Former SABC COO Chris Maroleng said that he wants the Labour Court to reverse his termination and to allow him to return to work.

Maroleng wants the decision by the SABC that came into effect in April to be declared unlawful.

He maintained that everything he did during his tenure was in the best interests of the public broadcaster.

In court papers seen by Eyewitness News, Maroleng believed that his contract said that he had the right to appeal the SABC's decision.

He wanted to be reinstated in his position while the court considered his appeal.

Maroleng was found guilty of three charges related to gross negligence and breaching fiduciary duties as a director.

This related to a recommendation letter for former employee Marcia Mahlalela, who had left the SABC under a cloud of suspicion.

Maroleng was also found guilty of irregularly appointing and paying an allowance to an employee for three months for a position that did not exist in the SABC’s corporate structure.

He's given the SABC ten days to respond to his requests.