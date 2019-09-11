Mapisa-Nqakula: Crime is crime, it doesn't matter who commits it
Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday debated the country's crisis of gender-based violence and the targeting of foreign nationals in recent violent incidents.
CAPE TOWN - Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday debated the country's crisis of gender-based violence and the targeting of foreign nationals in recent violent incidents.
MPs agreed that the country was facing a crisis, both in the violence against women and children as well as the spate of attacks and looting of foreign-owned shops.
While some MPs focused their debate on the scourge of gender-based violence gripping the country, others turned their attention mainly on the violent incidents affecting foreign nationals.
Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who had earlier addressed a security cluster briefing on the unrest, told the National Assembly that most incidents were crime-related and not xenophobic.
"The majority of those who died during this period were, in fact, South African nationals thus debunking the myth that foreign nationals were specifically targeted. Of the 12 people who died, two were foreign nationals, 10 were South Africans. Crime is crime, it does not matter who commits it."
DA MP Chantel King called for greater political will in the fight against gender-based violence.
"There is no budget allocation to address gender-based violence in the Ministry of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. We should put our money where our mouth is and have the political will to address the scourge of gender-based violence."
MPs, however, expressed their support for initiatives introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to prevent crimes against women and children.
More in Politics
-
Magashule: ANC opposed to return of death penalty but will discuss it
-
Plan to force pension funds to invest in SOEs is theft, says DA
-
ANC urges communities to help state gather intelligence on criminal activities
-
Malema: I'll only comment on firearm charges in court
-
Thanduxolo Sabelo says he's available for ANCYL’s presidency nomination
-
22 EFF MPs to face sanctions for disrupting Gordhan in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.