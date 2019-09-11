Mamelodi Sundowns sign free agent Tokelo Rantie

The 28-year-old signed a three-year deal after spending much of the year training with the team.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of former Bournemouth and Cape Town City striker Tokelo Rantie.

Rantie has struggled to find playing time over the last few seasons due to personal problems.

At a manager’s press conference on Friday, that condemned the recent xenophobic attacks, Mosimane spoke about the impending new edition to his team.

“Obviously, we won’t be going into a long-term contract because the guy has not been playing for the last two years. I believe that we can’t hold somebody to things he has done before. He has had challenges. We have all had challenges, but someone has to give a helping hand”.

Mosimane has defended his treatment of George Lebese during his time with the team.

The midfielder is now a free agent after playing just six games during his almost two-year spell at Chloorkop.

“Teams like Sundowns‚ Chiefs and Pirates we are all affected,” he said. “Even Wits signed players last year‚ did they play? It's life and it happens. Even the smaller clubs signed players they've now released. These things happen‚ it’s just that we (Sundowns) are in the spotlight. We gave him a chance‚ let’s be honest. He played games and sometimes when it doesn’t work out, players tend to say other things. Some are honest and say, 'look I got a chance to play and I was training every day'. Some would probably say 'I was victimised because I was doing exceptionally well at training and I was not given a chance to play'. I don’t victimise players because I don’t like you as a person. We are football people and our common objective is for Sundowns to win games.”

He added that “I don’t have an agenda. Also‚ it doesn’t mean that a coach will always like the personality of a player but at the end of the day, we are not in a popularity contest. We are in a football environment and if a player is good and playing well then, he must play. A player will prove you wrong on the pitch. The coach can’t hide it‚ if the guy plays well and scores‚ we have to give him an opportunity to play again. So, it is good that he acknowledged that there were mental strength issues. He is a very good football player, but you have to make it because you are judged by that. He spent more than a year with us and he was given a chance to play, to be honest.”