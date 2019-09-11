Malema: Assault case against me a mockery of justice system
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has described the assault case against himself and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as a mockery of the justice system, saying there is simply no case for them to answer to.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed last week it had authorised the prosecution of the pair.
The matter relates to an altercation with a police officer outside the cemetery where the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was being laid to rest.
Malema was speaking outside the Hawks' offices in Pretoria on Tuesday where he was asked to comment on the case.
"Another mockery of our system. When I left the office of the Hawks, I enquired about that. They said that the provincial head of the NPA announced the decision to charge us and when they took the docket to the senior prosecutor at Randburg Police Station, they looked at the docket and said: 'We can't call these people to court with such a docket.'"
WATCH: Malema on aggravated assault charges, VBS money and wearing Louis Vuitton
