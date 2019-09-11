Magashule: ANC opposed to return of death penalty but will discuss it
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the governing party was not deaf to the calls being made by some sections of society for the death penalty to be reinstated as the country struggles to deal with gender violence.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said although it was opposed to the return of the death penalty, it would discuss the issue.
Calls for a referendum on capital punishment have grown louder as the country struggles to deal with gender violence.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the governing party was not deaf to the calls being made by some sections of society for the death penalty to be reinstated.
“We have said to government that we must listen to our people, but we must provide leadership. We understand the global situation. We have experience as the governing party on what to do and what not to do. We must not be pressured by social media.”
The death penalty was abolished in 1995. Magashule said the party would rather come up with other mechanisms to deal with the murders and rapes of women and children, which have reached crisis levels.
