Land protest between sees N2 closed between Somerset West, Strand
A section of the N2 highway has been closed as a result. Schools in Lwandle have also been affected.
CAPE TOWN – A protest over land is continuing between Somerset West and Strand.
Lwandle ward councillor Jongidumo Maxheke said the group behind the protest wanted a piece of land, which had been previously occupied, to be made available to them to build houses.
However, the land is privately owned.
“The piece of land is just over the N2. But the land is apparently privately owned.”
Maxheke has also condemned those who have been preventing pupils from going to school.
“We condemn what’s happening, in particular, the violence. The problem now is that this is also affecting school learners.”
