Kevin Hart to need 'round-the-clock' medical support
LONDON - Kevin Hart will need "round-the-clock" medical support when he is released from hospital on Wednesday following his car accident.
The 40-year-old actor was admitted to hospital earlier this month after he was involved in a car accident which left him with three fractures in his spine, and after undergoing surgery, he is set to be released from hospital this week.
Hart is believed to be leaving hospital on Wednesday, and according to The Blast, he will have a back brace fitted for support and will need medical support as he continues to recover at home.
The Night School star is said to already be walking again thanks to his successful surgery, and so won't require a wheelchair to aid his mobility.
It has also been reported that Hart will need to return to the hospital as an outpatient three times a week to make sure he is recovering properly, and it is thought it will be at least four months before the star is able to take on any new work.
Recently, Hart's close pal Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said the actor was a lucky man following his accident, as his injuries could have been a lot worse.
He said: "Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. I connected with him today.
"And you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat.
"I love the guy, he's one of my best friends. And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could've been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon."
The Get Hard actor had the injuries to his spine repaired recently, which involved fusing the fractures, two of which are in the thoracic section of the spine and the other in the lumbar.
Thankfully, the procedure was a success and he is expected to make a full recovery as such fractures can often lead to difficulties walking or even partial paralysis of the limbs.
