Ipid probing 'elements of corruption' in Pretoria CBD taxi driver's murder
Jabu Baloyi was shot dead allegedly by a foreign national in the Pretoria CBD last month during an altercation with people dealing in drugs.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Wednesday said it was investigating elements of corruption into the killing of a taxi driver who was shot when taxi operators chased drug dealers.
Baloyi’s murder sparked a series of mass looting on foreign-owned shops in retaliation.
Ipid acting spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “The Ipid is continuing its investigation on the taxi driver’s murder that took place on 26 August 2019 in Pretoria CBD. There are allegations that there are some elements of corruption and that is the reason why Ipid is also investigating the case.”
