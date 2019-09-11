View all in Latest
Go

‘I will never be rejected back home,’ says Nigerian national on way home

Nigerian nationals were offered free transport to leave South Africa after attacks on African migrants, which left 12 people dead and hundreds displaced.

Foreign-owned shops on Jules Street in Malvern have been looted and torched, some only the shell remains, others still hold their charred merchandise. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some Nigerians nationals on Wednesday gathered outside their country’s consulted in Illovo waiting for transport to take them to the airport so that they could return home.

Three buses left in the morning. They were offered free transport to leave South Africa after attacks on African migrants, which left 12 people dead and hundreds displaced.

Many Nigerians nationals called South Africa their home for several years, but said there was no hope for them in SA anymore following the recent xenophobic violence in Gauteng.

Phillip Kaanan said he didn’t have a passport but hoped he would be allowed on the plane on Thursday morning.

“That is my home and where I’m coming from. I know I will never be rejected back home,” he said.

The Nigerian Citizen Association of South Africa’s Romanus Okoroigbo said anyone born in Nigeria would be allowed onto the plane.

“Nobody is hindered from going home [and] we are ready to go,” Okoroigbo said.

He said more flights were scheduled for next week following calls for Nigerians to leave SA.

