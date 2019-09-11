‘I will never be rejected back home,’ says Nigerian national on way home
Nigerian nationals were offered free transport to leave South Africa after attacks on African migrants, which left 12 people dead and hundreds displaced.
JOHANNESBURG - Some Nigerians nationals on Wednesday gathered outside their country’s consulted in Illovo waiting for transport to take them to the airport so that they could return home.
Three buses left in the morning. They were offered free transport to leave South Africa after attacks on African migrants, which left 12 people dead and hundreds displaced.
A group of Zimbabweans and Mozambicans are in a different shelters in Katlehong waiting to be evacuated and sent back to their respective countries. #JoburgViolence BD pic.twitter.com/8zaaHit3Np— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019
Many Nigerians nationals called South Africa their home for several years, but said there was no hope for them in SA anymore following the recent xenophobic violence in Gauteng.
Phillip Kaanan said he didn’t have a passport but hoped he would be allowed on the plane on Thursday morning.
“That is my home and where I’m coming from. I know I will never be rejected back home,” he said.
The Nigerian Citizen Association of South Africa’s Romanus Okoroigbo said anyone born in Nigeria would be allowed onto the plane.
“Nobody is hindered from going home [and] we are ready to go,” Okoroigbo said.
He said more flights were scheduled for next week following calls for Nigerians to leave SA.
WATCH: Violence runs rampant in Joburg
