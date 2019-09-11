Motsoeneng: Some SABC board members thought I would be a ‘yes man’

Testifying at the Zondo Inquiry, SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said some were shocked to find that he could not be bulldozed.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said he believed some of the board members who appointed him thought he would be a matric-less "yes man".

Testifying at the Zondo Inquiry on Wednesday, Motsoeneng said some were shocked to find that he could not be bulldozed.

He said some political appointees who wanted to get favours for their comrades wanted him out while others tarnished his image.

“If you read that transcript, it talks to the issue of people going to the SABC as board members because they are deployed by political parties and they want to pay their own comrades and also serve their own interests. It is wrong, chairperson. That is what I had been fighting within the SABC. These people have been tarnishing my name but I had been fighting for a good cause.”

WATCH: I spoke out against political interference at the SABC – Motsoeneng

He also said he disagreed with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa)’s ruling that restricting protest visuals violated the Broadcasting Act.

He maintains the decision was to comply with the act that said broadcaster should not glamourise violence.

Motsoeneng told the commission that the decision to restrict visuals of the destruction of property was to comply with the act.

But Icasa ruled that it was the opposite.

“I think that is what you should not glamourise such visuals. According to my view, they were wrong, they did not follow their own act when it comes to that issue. In any case, it was not a policy, it was a decision,” Motsoeneng explained.