Motsoeneng: I wasn’t involved in all SABC suspensions
Motsoeneng said he delegated authority to his managers including disciplining staff.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has blamed the fear inflicted on employees at the broadcaster on some officials there.
Motsoeneng testified at the state capture commission of inquiry for the second day on Wednesday.
He said he was not involved in some things that he was accused of, including the suspensions of journalists and the sacking of others. Motsoeneng said he delegated authority to his managers including disciplining staff.
He said on one occasion, former head of news Simon Tebele informed him about his decision to suspend some members of staff.
“He came to me and said ‘hey chief [there’s] blood on the floor, these people they defy me’,” Motsoeneng said.
But Motsoeneng said he knew now that some managers used his name even when he wasn’t involved in their decisions.
“When Vuyo Mvoko was supposed to be dismissed, Sophie Mokoena and Nothando [Maseko] rushed to me to say ‘chief we hear that you’re saying this person must be dismissed’, and I said no I don’t know… I was not involved,” he said.
But he admitted that he told journalist Krivani Pillay and others that if they did not adhere to policies they would be let go.
WATCH: Motsoeneng testifies for second day at Zondo Inquiry
