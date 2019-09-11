Gautrain calls on CoJ to restore water to Sandton station
The city cut off the water supply to the station after the landlord, Cedar Park Properties, racked up a bill of over R8 million with the municipality.
JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain has called on the City of Johannesburg to restore water to its Sandton station immediately.
The city cut off the water supply to the station after the landlord, Cedar Park Properties, racked up a bill of over R8 million with the municipality.
Gautrain management has slammed the move, saying it's been caught up in a dispute between the city and Cedar.
Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said: “While we have implemented temporary measures, such as portable ablution facilities, we do have hygiene concerns. It’s important that a transport system, which services more than 20,000 people every day, has its standard ablution operational.”
Popular in Local
-
Dros rape trial: Ex-childminder explains reasons for resignation
-
EFF rejects EWN apology over Malema incident
-
Plan to force pension funds to invest in SOEs is theft, says DA
-
Hundreds of Nigerian nationals leaving SA after xenophobic attacks
-
EWN apologises to Julius Malema
-
Malema: Assault case against me a mockery of justice system
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.