Gautrain calls on CoJ to restore water to Sandton station

The city cut off the water supply to the station after the landlord, Cedar Park Properties, racked up a bill of over R8 million with the municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain has called on the City of Johannesburg to restore water to its Sandton station immediately.

The city cut off the water supply to the station after the landlord, Cedar Park Properties, racked up a bill of over R8 million with the municipality.

Gautrain management has slammed the move, saying it's been caught up in a dispute between the city and Cedar.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said: “While we have implemented temporary measures, such as portable ablution facilities, we do have hygiene concerns. It’s important that a transport system, which services more than 20,000 people every day, has its standard ablution operational.”