Fear after some Nigerians lost travel documents in Gauteng violence

They were caught in the latest flare-up of violence, mainly in Gauteng, leading to retaliatory attacks in areas including Lagos.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Nigerian nationals who are desperate to return home are now worried about having to spend more time in South Africa because they lost their travel documents while fleeing their residences.

Most of their fellow citizens were bussed to OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday before they flew out on Wednesday.

Women, men and children sat patiently as they waited in the scorching sun for their turn to get into the bus.

The next plane taking them back to Nigeria was only leaving early Friday morning, but they were being ferried to the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

It’s not clear where they will be accommodated for the night but there were assurances that they would not be left in the lurch.

One man said although his future in Nigeria was uncertain, he would rather be back home and safe.

“I was born and brought up in Nigeria. For me to be here, does not mean there is no hope in Nigeria, there is hope in Nigeria," he said.

More flights are expected to leave South Africa in the coming days.