Ennerdale pastor prevents City Power technicians from restoring power
In a statement, City Power said its technicians were unable to carry out their duties; the church is located on municipal property.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Ennerdale were without power for a fifth straight day on Wednesday after a pastor prevented technicians from entering a church.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they were negotiating with the Baptist church pastor.
“We have tried to negotiate with the pastor but if he doesn’t allow our technicians to do their job, our last option will be to engage our lawyers so we can force him to allow this process to take place,” he said.
