EFF rejects EWN apology over Malema incident

The EFF has rejected the apology issued by Eyewitness News after one of its journalists used foul language against the party's leader Julius Malema at a press briefing on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has rejected the apology issued by Eyewitness News after one of its journalists used foul language against the party's leader Julius Malema at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Barry Bateman was caught on camera using derogatory words while in conversation with another reporter following an impromptu press briefing by Malema outside the Hawks’ offices. The video has since been shared on social media.

Bateman was taken off air immediately after EWN were made aware of the video. EWN will hold an internal probe that will deal with the matter appropriately.

The EFF called the apology "lukewarm" and called for Bateman to be suspended.