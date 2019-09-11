Durban mom who dumped baby in drain could face abandonment charge

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Durban mom who dumped baby in drain could face abandonment charge

The State is considering charging a Durban woman who allegedly dropped her newborn baby into a stormwater drain with common law infant abandonment instead of attempted murder.

FILE: Paramedics rescue a newborn girl from a drain in Newlands East Durban on 11 February 2019. Picture: Rescue Care
FILE: Paramedics rescue a newborn girl from a drain in Newlands East Durban on 11 February 2019. Picture: Rescue Care
53 minutes ago

DURBAN - The State is considering charging a Durban woman who allegedly dropped her newborn baby into a stormwater drain with common law infant abandonment instead of attempted murder.

This was revealed at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court during her short appearance on Wednesday morning.

The newborn's cries were heard by a passer-by who alerted the authorities. The baby was rescued following a four-hour operation and was kept at a place of safety.

The mother was arrested shortly after and made her first court appearance in February. The 32-year old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, was expected to appear in court on 9 October.

Her lawyer Jacques Botha said: “The issue is the settlement of her plea and that still has to be finalised. In terms of Section 105 [of the Criminal Procedure Act ], once the document is finalised, the accused will be moved to the regional court and then the document is presented to the court where it has to decide whether it’s satisfied with the document.”

The State and the mother’s lawyer were expected to present her plea agreement when she appears in court.

WATCH: Newborn baby girl rescued from Durban drain

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA