Durban mom who dumped baby in drain could face abandonment charge

DURBAN - The State is considering charging a Durban woman who allegedly dropped her newborn baby into a stormwater drain with common law infant abandonment instead of attempted murder.

This was revealed at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court during her short appearance on Wednesday morning.

The newborn's cries were heard by a passer-by who alerted the authorities. The baby was rescued following a four-hour operation and was kept at a place of safety.

The mother was arrested shortly after and made her first court appearance in February. The 32-year old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, was expected to appear in court on 9 October.

Her lawyer Jacques Botha said: “The issue is the settlement of her plea and that still has to be finalised. In terms of Section 105 [of the Criminal Procedure Act ], once the document is finalised, the accused will be moved to the regional court and then the document is presented to the court where it has to decide whether it’s satisfied with the document.”

The State and the mother’s lawyer were expected to present her plea agreement when she appears in court.

