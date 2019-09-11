Dros rape trial: Victim's mother recounts incident
The little girl’s mother recounted in court what unfolded on the 24 September 2018 when her child was raped.
PRETORIA - The mother of the seven-year-old girl who was raped at the Dros restaurant in Pretoria has given disturbing details of how she found her daughter with self-confessed rapist Nicholas Ninow.
She testified at the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. Ninow pleaded guilty to raping the little girl.
#NicholasNinow State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni and the Investigating Officer preparing for the testimony of the seven year old rape victim pic.twitter.com/mi9o6Q5FR2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019
She gave evidence through an interpreter.
Ninow was following proceedings in the packed courtroom and sit quietly in the dock with his head bowed down.
Earlier, the little girl testified in-camera but rights group Not In My Name said this was unfair.
#NicholasNinow Not in my name SG Themba Masango ahead of the court hearing by the DROS rape victim. EN pic.twitter.com/78mpoTzMus— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019
