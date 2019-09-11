View all in Latest
Dros rape trial: Victim's mother recounts incident

The little girl’s mother recounted in court what unfolded on the 24 September 2018 when her child was raped.

FILE: Nicholas Ninow appears in the Magistrates Court in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
10 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The mother of the seven-year-old girl who was raped at the Dros restaurant in Pretoria has given disturbing details of how she found her daughter with self-confessed rapist Nicholas Ninow.

She testified at the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. Ninow pleaded guilty to raping the little girl.

The little girl’s mother recounted in court what unfolded on the 24 September 2018 when her child was raped.

She gave evidence through an interpreter.

Ninow was following proceedings in the packed courtroom and sit quietly in the dock with his head bowed down.

Earlier, the little girl testified in-camera but rights group Not In My Name said this was unfair.

