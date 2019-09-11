Dros rape trial: Ex-childminder explains reasons for resignation
A former childminder at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria has detailed how she resigned because she believed she failed the child that was raped by Nicholas Ninow.
She gave evidence at the High Court in Pretoria where Ninow is being tried for raping the seven-year-old last year.
Ninow has pleaded guilty.
The childminder, who may not be identified, had looked after children in the play area of the Dros were the seven-year-old girl was raped.
During her evidence, the State concentrated specifically on her duties.
State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni asked the witness questions and she replied through an interpreter as she detailed what she observed after they forced open the toilet cubicle.
"When I was looking after the child, she was wearing a skirt and a purple tights. When we opened the cubicle door, she was no longer wearing the tights, she only had on the skirt."
The witness broke down and the court was forced to take a break.
She later told the court that she resigned as every time she went to the bathroom she asked herself what if it happened again.
The State is on Wednesday expected to call the victim to give more evidence.
