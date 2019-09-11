Decision on extending SANDF deployment in CT pending

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Decision on extending SANDF deployment in CT pending

In July, troops hit the streets in 10 neighbourhoods as part of operation lockdown.

SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hot-spots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hot-spots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A decision to extend the deployment of the army in gang hot spots is still pending.

In July, troops hit the streets in 10 neighbourhoods as part of Operation Lockdown.

About nine weeks ago, the army was deployed as a force enabler for the police in 10 gang-ridden areas for a three-month period.

The police ministry said that the deployment of the SANDF comes to an end next week. But before any decision is made to extend their stay, defence spokesperson Joy Peter said that various security agencies would sit down to assess the situation on the ground.

“They’ll assess whether the deployment of soldiers should continue.”

Premier Alan Winde said the current gang war was a crisis. He supports the extension of the term of the deployment of the SANDF in communities.

Winde added that while there were some results, including an increase in arrests, a major drop in crime was not reported.

“I support the extension of the SANDF, but I need to see a different approach with the deployment.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA