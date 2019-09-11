CT school caretaker suspended over afro hair comments

Pupils at the Blue Downs school claimed they were told they must plait their hair and were not allowed to wear afros.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said the caretaker at Malibu High School was suspended over comments he allegedly made about pupils' hair.

Pupils at the Blue Downs school claimed they were told they must plait their hair and were not allowed to wear afros.

Some refused to comply and received suspension letters which were retracted last week.

The department said the caretaker would face a disciplinary hearing regarding the comments allegedly made.

He is an SGB appointee and is currently suspended.

The department's Bronagh Hammond said an investigation into the comments made by one of the educators was also under way by Labour Relations.

Michael Mayalo, from the Congress of South African Students, said the comments were uttered by the principal, who must take accountability.

Meanwhile, Hammond said the hair policy at Malibu High School was currently being reviewed. She said schools would decide on dress codes, including hairstyles, as part of their codes of conduct.

She said the WCED had requested that schools review their codes of conduct periodically to ensure that they achieve their purpose in line with the Constitution.