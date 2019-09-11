Joburg authorities on alert to deal with xenophobic attacks

The City of Johannesburg has deployed more than 1,000 metro police officers to help quell xenophobic violence.

While tensions appeared to dissipate, municipal official Michael Sun said that authorities remained alert.

Sun admitted that the city and JMPD officers were unprepared to deal with the sporadic violent attacks against foreign nationals.

He called for more public order police to be deployed to Gauteng.

“This is not a political issue any more. It’s about the stability of our country.”

Sun reiterated that the city was not prejudiced against foreign nationals for demanding that they are documented while in the country.

