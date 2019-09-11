Chester Williams' wife recalls his passion towards young people in sports
The 1995 Rugby World Cup player's former teammates, family and friends shared about his life at a moving service at the University of the Western Cape on Wednesday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Chester Williams' wife Maria has described him as someone who had a passion to develop young people through sport.
Former rugby players paid tribute to one of their own who passed away on Friday at the age of 49 after suffering a heart attack.
"He had a passion and love for everyone, he had a passion to develop young people through sport. Chester was what people wanted him to be in the sporting fraternity," said Maria.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Williams' funeral an official funeral - this was announced by Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, who is also a family friend.
"I would've loved to see Chester making a huge contribution to his country in rugby. Me and him, we were close and never talked politics. He was everything to all of us," said De Lille.
Williams was part of the 1995 Springbok rugby team which took home the World Cup and was the first player of colour to represent the Boks since the 1980s.
He was most recently the head coach of the University of the Western Cape's rugby team.
Williams' funeral will take place at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday.
