Basic Education Dept's Elijah Mhlanga agrees to gender sensitisation training

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has agreed to gender sensitisation training after tweeting pictures of half-naked men and women holding books while encouraging the culture of reading.

Many, including Parliament's portfolio committee on Education, condemned Mhlanga for his social media post and called for action to be taken against him.

The Commission for Gender Equality, which recommended the training, said it would monitor overall gender transformation at the department.

The commission's Javu Baloyi: "It compels us based on what Mr Mhlanga has done to go that route for him to go for gender sensitisation in order for him to know what to treat. He speaks for an institution that has got little boys and girls that we need to remove the mindset that is still attached that is embodied from society [sic]."